Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 648.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 758,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,111,000 after buying an additional 656,997 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 226,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,151,000 after buying an additional 107,764 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.95. The stock had a trading volume of 619,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.52. Raymond James has a one year low of $69.11 and a one year high of $96.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup set a $87.00 price objective on Raymond James and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

In other Raymond James news, CFO Jeffrey P. Julien sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $1,238,264.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,535.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

