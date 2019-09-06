Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 766,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,765 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the second quarter valued at $28,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 345.2% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of ABEV remained flat at $$4.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 18,406,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,894,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. AMBEV S A/S has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 19.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

