Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,118 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.71. 2,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,463. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.84 and its 200-day moving average is $176.23. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $104.77 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $63,954.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $480,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,079 shares of company stock worth $36,359,212. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Cowen upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

