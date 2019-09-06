Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,645 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 888.9% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.59. 23,829,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,467,309. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.58. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.81 and a twelve month high of $172.48.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

