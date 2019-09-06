Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 570 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 197,303.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 596,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 595,855 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $371,090,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Booking by 45.2% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,177,000 after acquiring an additional 201,869 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Booking by 7,915.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 175,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,150,000 after acquiring an additional 173,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $240,420,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total transaction of $1,085,430.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,039.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,140.00 price target (up previously from $2,080.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up previously from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,745.02 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,068.22.

Shares of BKNG traded up $35.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,994.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,899. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,606.27 and a 12-month high of $2,019.48. The stock has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,913.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1,831.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $20.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

