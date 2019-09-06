Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 690 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,847,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,473,000 after purchasing an additional 428,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,758,000 after acquiring an additional 58,255 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 52.2% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 624,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,479,000 after acquiring an additional 214,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,571 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 476,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,868,000 after acquiring an additional 38,924 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

NYSE:FLT traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.47. 5,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,070. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.69. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $304.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $647.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $340.00 price objective on FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered FleetCor Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.20.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.