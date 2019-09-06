Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 806.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 112.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 45.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Bank of America set a $96.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.42.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 38,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $4,203,441.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,510 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,666.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James D. King sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $190,193.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $760,557.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 792,310 shares of company stock worth $86,691,260 over the last 90 days. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMG traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $108.37. 7,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.15 and its 200 day moving average is $92.64. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 51.15%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

