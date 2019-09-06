Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OGI. Pi Financial set a $12.00 price target on OrganiGram and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 29,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,441. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.32.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 782.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

