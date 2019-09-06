Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,212 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $353.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $396.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.25.

Shares of REGN traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $289.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,535. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $279.39 and a 52-week high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

