Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,229 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,102.8% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.50. 276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,527. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $93.42 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.90.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.