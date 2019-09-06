Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,300 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,355,000 after buying an additional 185,780 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,047.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wellington Shields raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

XRAY traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 81,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,511. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.58. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $59.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 9.19%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Maureen J. Macinnis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $840,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.