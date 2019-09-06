Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,830 Shares of 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM (BMV:FTA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM (BMV:FTA) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of FTA stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.84. 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM has a 52-week low of $875.00 and a 52-week high of $1,078.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95.

