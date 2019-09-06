Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,941 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,499 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 28,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares in the company, valued at $25,184,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley acquired 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $509,955.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

BK stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,353,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,106. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

