Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,442 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Vail Resorts news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 64,913 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $15,056,570.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 425,729 shares in the company, valued at $98,747,841.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 6,431 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,514,693.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,944,191.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.18.

Shares of MTN stock traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,939. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.60 and a 12 month high of $296.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.09. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.17 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

