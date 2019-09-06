Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

IVW traded up $2.29 on Thursday, hitting $183.03. 394,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,166. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.49 and a twelve month high of $185.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.16.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

