Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,044,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investment House LLC increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 404,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 89,013 shares in the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE TYG traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,820. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Read More: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.