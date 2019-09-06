Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 396.2% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 35,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.26. 55,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,885. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $224.43 and a 12-month high of $368.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $708,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total value of $113,173.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,327.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Guggenheim set a $325.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.10.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

