Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.46 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,484 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.0% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 13.9% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 98,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 141,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $34.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,214,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,452,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $63.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Schlumberger to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

