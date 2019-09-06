Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,171 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $195,000.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.29. 1,087,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $24.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 75,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,343,138.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider C. David Cone sold 21,205 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $488,987.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,103.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 391,256 shares of company stock valued at $9,205,827. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

