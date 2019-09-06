Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $17,397,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 503.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,511,000 after buying an additional 267,294 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 393,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after buying an additional 160,141 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after buying an additional 70,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,762,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of SKYY traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $58.69. 286,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,533. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $61.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.13.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.