Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Cigna by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its holdings in Cigna by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 113,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after buying an additional 39,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.82.

Cigna stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.00. 2,057,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $226.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

