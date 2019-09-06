Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,893,000 after purchasing an additional 95,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,616,000 after buying an additional 187,834 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALXN shares. Citigroup set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $168.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.53.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.03 and its 200 day moving average is $125.31. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $76,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total value of $597,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,873.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

