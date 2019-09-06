Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 935 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 27.6% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 29.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 20.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.0% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.50. The company had a trading volume of 43,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,631. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.79 and its 200 day moving average is $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.24.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 86.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wood & Company reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.39.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

