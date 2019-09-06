Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 19,801 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,801 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,343,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,938 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,412,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,382,000 after acquiring an additional 405,881 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,852,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176,786 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 234.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,187,024 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $196,283,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,083,628 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $154,306,000 after acquiring an additional 975,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 840,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $7,997,548.62. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,100,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,466,867.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $183,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,650. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

F stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.34. 34,495,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,588,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.