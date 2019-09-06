OptiToken (OPTI) Achieves Market Cap of $390,960.00

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, OptiToken has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. OptiToken has a market capitalization of $390,960.00 and $79.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptiToken token can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OptiToken Profile

OptiToken’s total supply is 97,807,066 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,587,045 tokens. OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OptiToken is optitoken.io.

OptiToken Token Trading

OptiToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptiToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptiToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptiToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

