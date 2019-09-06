Orbitcoin (ORB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $43.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00003737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $43.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 59.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.62 or 0.00753168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00018969 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00233477 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003673 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010987 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

