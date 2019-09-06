Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) Director Purchases $21,000.00 in Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) Director Arthur S. Leibowitz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Organogenesis stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.25. 546,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,515. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.67. Organogenesis Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $310.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORGO. BTIG Research set a $12.00 target price on Organogenesis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Organogenesis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

