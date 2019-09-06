Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orthopediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. Orthopediatrics has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.21 million, a P/E ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 0.19.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 1,421.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 32,601 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 83,150.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

