PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in PACCAR by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.57. 83,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,955. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.43.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

In other news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $60,767.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,290.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.