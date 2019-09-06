Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.82 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,573 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $46,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $2,931,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,435,789. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average is $95.16. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EA. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $112.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

