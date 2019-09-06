Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,971 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Symantec were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Symantec by 96.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,345,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,079,000 after buying an additional 3,114,122 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Symantec by 14.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,082,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,787,000 after buying an additional 1,302,412 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Symantec by 9.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,861,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,281,000 after buying an additional 1,249,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Symantec by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,461,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,183,000 after buying an additional 1,152,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Symantec by 153.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,423,000 after buying an additional 930,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYMC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.94. 234,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,914,365. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29. Symantec Co. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Symantec Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYMC shares. Wedbush set a $19.00 price target on shares of Symantec and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symantec in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symantec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In other Symantec news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,325,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $30,427,431.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,520.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

