Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 12,087 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,430 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,087 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth about $28,033,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,567,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $658,754,000 after acquiring an additional 470,757 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth about $27,273,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 17.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,804,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,176,000 after acquiring an additional 271,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 20.9% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,512,158 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,990,000 after acquiring an additional 261,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.77.

NYSE RIO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.30. 180,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,862. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.64. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

