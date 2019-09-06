Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.10)-($0.09) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $41.5-$42.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.61 million.Pagerduty also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-0.37–0.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,204,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,691. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.34. Pagerduty has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $40.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pagerduty will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pagerduty from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pagerduty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pagerduty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.66.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

