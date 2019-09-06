Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.37–0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $162-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.39 million.Pagerduty also updated its FY20 guidance to ($0.37)-($0.36) EPS.

Shares of PD stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.25. 2,149,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,691. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34. Pagerduty has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pagerduty will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pagerduty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Pagerduty from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities upgraded Pagerduty to a top pick rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pagerduty from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.16.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

