Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,895 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.14.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.98. The company had a trading volume of 136,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 343.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.49. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $160.08 and a 1-year high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.56 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rene Bonvanie sold 9,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,114,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.29, for a total value of $1,542,283.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 289,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,343,705.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,882 shares of company stock worth $27,369,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

