Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Lowered to $245.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PANW. Raymond James cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.14.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.49. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $160.08 and a twelve month high of $260.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 343.44, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $360,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $8,205,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,221 shares in the company, valued at $50,304,635.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,882 shares of company stock worth $27,369,400 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,343,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,985,000 after buying an additional 179,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,158,096,000 after purchasing an additional 230,170 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,074,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,033,950,000 after purchasing an additional 590,200 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,734,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $664,045,000 after purchasing an additional 77,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,639 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $319,627,000 after purchasing an additional 144,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

