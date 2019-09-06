Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives $17.39 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of PAAS traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.02. 4,512,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,476. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,232,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $33,586,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,805,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,595 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth about $14,513,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth about $15,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

