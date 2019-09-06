Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Trading 13.3% Higher

Pan Global Resources Inc (CVE:PGZ) shares traded up 13.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 4,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 59,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 million and a P/E ratio of -3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile (CVE:PGZ)

Pan Global Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Aguilas project, a copper and lead-silver property comprising 2 granted mineral exploration licenses covering an area of 9,946 hectares and an additional 7 mineral exploration license applications covering an area of 6,420 hectares located in Spain; and the Escacena copper-zinc-gold project consisting of approximately 2,061 hectares situated in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Spain.

