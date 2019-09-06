Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 206,967 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,393,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,170,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 905,693 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $19.20. 42,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 105.54% and a net margin of 2.62%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

