Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Saia worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Saia by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Saia by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Saia by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Saia from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price objective on Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

SAIA stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.97. 8,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,482. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day moving average is $67.37. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Saia Inc has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $92.98.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.42 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, VP Paul C. Peck sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $486,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

