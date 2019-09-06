Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $5.53 Million Holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,682 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of nVent Electric worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,597,000 after acquiring an additional 151,472 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 35.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $106,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NVT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.21. 5,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,103. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.64.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Vertical Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

