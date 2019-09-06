Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Evergy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 832,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,312,000 after acquiring an additional 83,733 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Evergy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 63,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 485,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,211,000 after acquiring an additional 44,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Evergy by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 360,140 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVRG. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Evergy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.09. The stock had a trading volume of 36,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,589. Evergy has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $66.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.50.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $260,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $379,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

