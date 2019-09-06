Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,967,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 174,329 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Opko Health were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPK. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Opko Health in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Opko Health in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Opko Health in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Opko Health in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Opko Health by 100.0% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Opko Health alerts:

NASDAQ:OPK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.89. 30,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. Opko Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.19.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,506,176.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 550,000 shares of company stock worth $1,151,500 over the last 90 days. 42.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.