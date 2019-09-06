Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 357.4% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $59.40 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.30.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $38,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,946.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $130,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,815 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,065. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.72. 44,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,997. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.22 and a 1 year high of $61.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

