Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 141,451 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 141,451 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,597,000 after purchasing an additional 518,279 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ameren by 63.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 940,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,648,000 after purchasing an additional 365,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,389,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,707,000 after purchasing an additional 279,511 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ameren by 20.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,500,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,364,000 after purchasing an additional 250,450 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 32.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,019,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,972,000 after purchasing an additional 249,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other news, SVP Mary P. Heger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $228,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. ValuEngine raised Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Argus raised Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

NYSE AEE traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $76.66. The company had a trading volume of 25,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average is $74.30. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $62.06 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). Ameren had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.