PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Director John W. Sammon, Jr. Sells 1,354 Shares of Stock

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $31,155.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,524,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,080,760.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PAR stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.73. 301,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,958. The firm has a market cap of $375.49 million, a P/E ratio of -73.32 and a beta of -0.20. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 282,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,956,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,149,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,525,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

