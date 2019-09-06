Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Citigroup

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PK has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE PK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.31. 38,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.08 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

