Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Grows Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,014,000 after acquiring an additional 56,231 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,770,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

HYG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,157,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,144,191. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.32.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.371 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

