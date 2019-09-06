Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $14.03 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,406 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 1.4% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 34.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $64,623,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $175.06. 876,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,008. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $138.65 and a 12 month high of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.37. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.54%.

Several research firms have commented on NSC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.39.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,548. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

