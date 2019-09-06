Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $8.67 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 2,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.51, for a total transaction of $516,553.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,234.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 14,320 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $3,229,589.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,313.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,525 shares of company stock valued at $15,417,961 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $209.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $259.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.67.

SBA Communications stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.38. The company had a trading volume of 413,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,269. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $146.13 and a 52 week high of $270.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.33 and a 200-day moving average of $218.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($1.58). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

